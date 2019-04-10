× Family announces baby ‘passed away in our arms’ while awaiting liver transplant

MILWAUKEE — The family of Marcus Albers, the 5-month-old baby who was awaiting a liver transplant at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, announced Wednesday the baby “passed away peacefully in our arms, with his caring doctors, loving nurses and amazing staff by his side.”

Marcus suffered from Immunodeficiency 47 — a rare genetic disorder — with just 12 known cases in the world passed down through the mother. Only baby boys are at risk of showing symptoms.

His parents, Whitney and Tony Albers, said April 2 Marcus had just weeks to live without a donor — making a public plea for help — as their baby’s liver failed.

The disease attacks the liver, giving patients just weeks to live. Unable to donate part of their own livers Marcus’ parents found a donor, but shortly before the transplant was scheduled for April 2, they received devastating news: it was not a perfect match. They were back to square one.

The family issued this statement Wednesday: