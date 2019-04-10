× 56-year-old man arrested for meth charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police arrested a man on April 10 on meth charges stemming from what they say is part of an ongoing investigation.

Mickel Anthony Simmons, 56, was arrested on two counts of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of illegal possession of the drug, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force is conducting a larger investigation into illegal meth dealing in the Burlington area, according to the statement. This arrest is a part of this investigation. No other information about the investigation is known at this time.

Simmons is held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $220,000 bond, according to the statement.