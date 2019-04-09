465 cases of measles reported in the US this year, some reported in Illinois

Posted 1:30 pm, April 9, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. measles cases are continuing to jump, and most of the reported illnesses are in children.

Health officials say 465 measles cases have been reported this year, as of last week. That's up from 387 the week before.

The numbers are preliminary. The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following states have reported cases in 2019: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Related: U.S. measles cases at second highest since disease was eliminated in 2000

New York City accounted for about two-thirds of the U.S. cases reported last week.

The CDC updated the numbers Monday. Roughly 80% of the cases are age 19 or younger.

The CDC recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine. It says the vaccine is 97% effective.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.