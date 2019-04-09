465 cases of measles reported in the US this year, some reported in Illinois

The numbers are preliminary. The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following states have reported cases in 2019: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

New York City accounted for about two-thirds of the U.S. cases reported last week.

The CDC updated the numbers Monday. Roughly 80% of the cases are age 19 or younger.

The CDC recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine. It says the vaccine is 97% effective.