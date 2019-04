Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unity Point Health-Trinity raised support flags to honor organ and tissue donors.

The hospital is partnering with The Gift Of Hope organ and tissue donor network and the Iowa donor network.

Unity Point Health-Trinity is not an organ transplant center but they do help patients get in contact with the services they need for transplants.

According to UPHT, 116,000 Americans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.