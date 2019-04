Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Traffic is moving again as of 7:15 a.m. on April 9 after an incident caused a backup at the I-80 bridge heading into Illinois.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed both lanes crawling forward. It appeared one vehicle on the bridge was stopped in the right lane. Police lights could be seen flashing at the base of the bridge.

It's unclear at this time what happened or if anyone is injured.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information.