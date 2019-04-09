T-Rex go noodling, QC family spoofs the ‘Catfish Guy’

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The story of the “Catfish Guy” just made it to a whole new level.

If you thought you saw T-Rex walking by Davenport City Hall, you probably weren’t dreaming. Two Quad Citians dressed in dino suits, grabbed a nearby model catfish and went for a walk.

This comes after a man was seen walking downtown Davenport with a 50-pound catfish that he says he caught with his bare hands.

Read: Davenport man travels through downtown with a fresh 50-pound catfish

The mom of one of the dinosaurs (she didn’t want to be named) posted the video on April 8. When she woke up the next day, she was shocked.

“I couldnt belive [sic] this morning we had 15,000 views,” she wrote to News 8.

That number continues to rise as this video goes from local to viral.

Related: Davenport “Fish Guy” charged for illegally “noodling” a Mississippi catfish