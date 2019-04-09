× Quad Cities River Bandits move second home series to Cedar Rapids due to flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa – High Mississippi River levels are once again forcing the Quad Cities River Bandits to move their second home series to another field.

The River Bandits announced they will be playing the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids at the beginning of next week, April 15-17, due to Modern Woodmen Park still being surrounded by flood waters.

Inside, Modern Woodmen Park the field itself remains dry from the waters thanks to the flood wall along the river. But, getting into the park is another story, which is why the home games are being moved a second time.

Canadian Pacific trains continue to operate around the park making it impossible to move players, staff, fans, and equipment in and out of the ballpark safely, without exposure to the flood waters.

“I think truthfully the communication has been reactive instead of proactive because of the relationship with the railroad,” says River Bandits General Manager Jacqueline Holm. “It’s a federal relationship, so they are not exactly working with city and local governments as quickly as it’s desired.”

The River Bandits do have a bridge that fans can use to walk over the flood waters, but until the railroad ceases their operations that cannot be used, so it could be a while before the River Bandits see their first home game at Modern Woodmen.

The River Bandits are set to play the Kane County Cougars at the end of next week, April 18-20. The City of Davenport has yet to decide if those games will also be moved.

River Bandits fans can use single game and season tickets in Cedar Rapids, or they can exchange their tickets for another home game later in the season.