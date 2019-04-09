× QC Big Table Talks to spark community engagement for 2nd year

MOLINE, Illinois– Last year, Q2030, as part of the Quad City Chamber, launched the ‘Big Table Talks” to push community members to open up about issues they think are important. The goal is to spark ideas from these small conversations.

Those talks are making a return this year starting at the end of April. There will be five BIG Table Talks but people can host their own throughout the Quad Cities.

Q2030 Program Director, Greg Aguilar, believes these conversations are important for the community to really get to know one another.

Past and future speakers want you to voice your opinions on the various discussions that will be held in the coming weeks.

Stacy Klingler is the executive director for the Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House. They are a non-profit and this year they are opening their doors for people to host talks free of charge.

These talks can be more than just issues present in the community. For Dave Herrell it is about growth. Dave is the President and CEO of VisitQuadCities. This year he is hosting one of the five BIG Table Talks at the Rust Belt.

