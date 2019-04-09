Moline victims rights meeting a “huge step forward”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Moline Public Library held a ceremony to reach out to victims of all crimes in the Quad Cities.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri issued a proclamation to recognize national crime victim's rights week.

Tuesday, April 9, a retired attorney addressed the history of the local response to victims of the criminal justice system.

The co-founder of Sage Sisters also spoke to the crowd about indigenous women's rights.

She thinks using this week to bring awareness to local victim's rights is a huge step forward.

The event was hosted by the city of Moline, the Moline Police Department, and the Quad Cities Victim Services Coalition.