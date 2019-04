Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Moline - Coal Valley School Board unanimously agreed to move forward with plans for a $14 million expansion.

The district plans include a six-lane track, updates to their wrestling facility, multi-use courts and locker room.

The district plans to issue bonds without raising taxes. An architect still needs to be hired to draw up plans with the hope of opening at the end of 2020.