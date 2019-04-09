× Major swing in temperatures in the days ahead… Rain on track overnight

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

May not be as warm as yesterday but still quite delightful for this time of year as temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees!

We’ll start noticing a slow increase in clouds from the west as our potent spring storm gets ready to ride across the Midwest. Rain will develop sometime after midnight mainly for the northern two-thirds of the area. This will persist through the morning before the coverage becomes more widely scattered the rest of your Wednesday. Throw in a stiff breeze out of the east and you have the makings of a chilly day with highs not getting out of the 40s.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm back in the 60s again as the low pressure associated with this system will be just to our west. At the same time, the circulation will draw up plenty of gulf moisture resulting in a round of heavy showers and a few embedded thunderstorms.

Any wet weather will end by Thursday night as the area will be on the backside of this system to end the work week. The chilly winds will return Friday with highs once again not getting out of the 40s.

This will eventually lead to brighter skies and less wind this upcoming weekend and highs in the lower 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

