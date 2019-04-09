× LeClaire distilling company unveils new ‘million dollar’ expansion plan

LECLAIRE, Iowa — Mississippi Distilling Company is planning to take advantage of a new law by expanding its business.

A recent Iowa law change allows sales by the glass at distilleries.

“We knew it would change our business.” said owner Garrett Burchett. “But I don’t think even we knew how drastically it would change things for us.”

Mississippi River Distilling Company says they actively supported the law change in Des Moines for five years before it passed in 2017.

The bill allows for increased sale limits for Iowa distilleries including sales by the glass (similar to a regular bar).

“Our model used to be primarily focused on sales through distribution in the outer retail market.” Said owner Ryan Burchett. “Our business in LeClaire grew so quickly here in LeClaire that we’ve shifted significant focus to growing our business locally.”

The company says it will invest more than $1-million on a lot north of the distillery between the distillery and neighboring Green Tree Brewery.

“The Speakeasy will have room for banquet seating for about 170 people, a private meeting room, multiple bars, and a catering kitchen.”

The plans go to the LeClaire Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, April 11.

They hope to have plans approved by the full LeClaire City Council in May so construction can begin ASAP.