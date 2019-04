× Intersection along U.S. 61 closed due to crash in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A crash along U.S. 61 in Muscatine has caused an intersection to close to traffic.

The City of Muscatine said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon, April 9 at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Dick Drake Highway. Traffic was being detoured away from the crash.

A helicopter was sent to the area; there was no word on any injuries.

