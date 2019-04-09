× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Look for This New Sign in Stores

Sometimes it’s hard to know if you’re making the healthiest decision at the grocery store. Not anymore! On Tuesday, April 9th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us the new sign that is popping up in stores that takes all the guesswork out of groceries:

Dietitian’s Choice

Products marked with the Dietitian’s Choice signs have Fareway dietitians` stamp of approval and meet the nutritional guidelines below. These products have been reviewed, tested and tasted by Fareway dietitians. Watch for this label in your Fareway for nutritious, delicious items you and your family will love.

Guidelines for Fareway Dietitian’s Choice Items

Main ingredient (listed first) is a fruit, vegetable, whole grain, or protein (includes dairy and nuts) OR

Reduced or lower in sodium, sugar, cholesterol, or calories than traditional product OR

Higher in fiber, protein, vitamins or minerals than traditional product OR

Product can be used to modify a recipe (ex: gluten free, different flours) OR

Product is portion controlled

April Dietitian’s Choice Items: