Free Rock Island leaf collection is here
ROCK ISLAND- The City of Rock Island will soon start leaf collection for its “residential refuse customers”.
The city says, starting Monday, April 15 through Friday, May 3, 2019, they will be collecting leaves for free.
“Customers must place the leaves in the approved paper yard waste bags and be placed at the normal refuse collection locations and days. Free leaf bags are available now at various locations throughout the City. Please visit http://www.rigov.org for more information.”