Damage from Iowa flooding could cost $2 billion

The historic flooding across Iowa in 2019 could be costly.

Flooding in Iowa could cost the state more than $2 billion in damages, according to a statement from the Iowa Farm Bureau.

March runoff from the upper Missouri River Basin broke a record set in 1952, according to a report by KCRG. The runoff covered 11 million acre-feet, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The potential $2 billion price tag on these damaged lands is about $400 million more than what the Iowa governor's office projected it would be.

