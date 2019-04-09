× Bernie Sanders says he’s a millionaire, will release 10 years of tax returns

(CNN) — Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday he’s a millionaire and will release 10 years of his tax returns in the coming days.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” he told The New York Times in an interview. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, confirmed to CNN that Sanders planned to release his tax returns soon, saying the release would come “on or before Tax Day.”

During his interview with the Times, Sanders said he hoped President Donald Trump would also release his tax returns. He pushed back on comparisons between himself and the President, who has steadfastly refused to release his returns. Sanders has been for criticized delaying the release of his own tax returns as he launched his second bid for the presidency and became a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“Not being a billionaire, not having investments in Saudi Arabia, wherever he has investments, all over the world, mine will be a little bit more boring,” he said.

Sanders’ book, “Our Revolution,” was released in November 2016, a week after Trump was elected, and claimed a spot on The New York Times’ bestseller list. The book is about his bid for the presidency and the grassroots movement he worked to create while running against, and ultimately losing to, Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. His most recent book, “Where We Go from Here: Two Years in the Resistance,” was published in November 2018 and outlines the blueprint for his 2020 presidential run.

