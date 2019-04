Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- One of the suspects involved in a deadly crash on John Deere Road in Moline is now facing additional charges.

Armand Cannon now faces an additional charge of aggravated reckless driving.

He is now facing four felony charges, including reckless homicide.

Police say Cannon and two others were in a stolen van at the time of the fatal crash in May.

Investigators found seven stolen guns in the van.

51-year-old Tammy Loos from Milan was killed in the incident.