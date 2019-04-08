YOUR MONEY with Mark: Latest Jobs Report Proves Shortage in Skilled Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, April 8th, Mark dug deeper into the March Employment Report and explained why the job gains in February and March of 2019 are lower than the job gains in 2018.

"In 2018, the economy averaged 223,000 new jobs per month," he said. "But with the shortage of qualified, skilled labor that we’re seeing, that high rate of growth is simply not sustainable. So far this year, we’re averaging 180,000 new jobs a month, which is still well above the 125,000-150,000 needed each month to keep the economy growing and expanding."

He also discussed wage growth in 2018 and 2019 and why the markets count on that important data.