WWE: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar, claims Universal championship belt

NEW JERSEY- Iowa native Seth Rollins was among seven newly minted champions at WrestleMania 35.

The massive event took place Sunday, April 7.

According to ESPN:

“WrestleMania 35 represents the culmination of the WWE year, as 75,000-plus people packed MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for what has come to be known as the “showcase of the immortals.” There was an extra sense of history in the air for WWE’s annual supershow, as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took part in the first women’s match to main-event a WrestleMania show. WrestleMania 35 offered 15 matches, including headlining bouts such as Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal championship, Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE title and Triple H taking on Batista.”