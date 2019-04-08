× Red Cross to provide free water to flood victims in East Moline

MOLINE, IL– The American Red Cross will provide free water to residents directly impacted by flooding in the Campbell’s Island area in East Moline, IL.

Bottled water will be available and distributed out of a Red Cross vehicle at the Campbell’s Island Fire Station April 8 and April 10 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Walmart donated 4 pallets of water at the request of Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency. Red Cross is picking up the water, transporting, and distributing these supplies. Storage is being handled by the Campbell’s Island Fire Department. The Hampton Fire Department has provided volunteers to assist in unloading the water.

Red Cross is working with Rock Island County Emergency Management to help residents.