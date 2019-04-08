Miranda Lambert is swinging back through Moline in 2019

Posted 12:17 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, April 8, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois -- Country start Miranda Lambert will return to Moline to perform at the TaxSlayer Center later in 2019, according to her website.

Her performance, part of "The Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour," is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Lambert was in Moline only four years ago performing songs from the same tour. Songs include "Over You," "The House That Built Me," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder and Lead."

Lambert is joined by several artists, including Elle King, who's most known for her hit song, "Ex's and Oh's." Other artists include Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.

Some tickets go on sale as early as April 12, according to Lambert's website.

