Kewanee Police reach out for help in finding two missing teens

KEWANEE, Illinois — Police in Kewanee reached out to the public on social media for help in finding two missing teenagers.

According to a statement, the Kewanee Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Savannah Ensley and 17-year-old Jacob Fuller. The two are considered runaways. A spokesperson from the department said Ensley was reported missing on Sunday, April 7, but hadn’t been seen since Friday.

It was not clear when Fuller was last seen.

Police described Ensley as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back and ripped jeans.

Police described Fuller as having blond hair and blue eyes, standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing jogging pants.

The two teens may be together, said police, and could be in either the Kewanee or Galesburg areas.

Kewanee Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call them at 309-853-1911.