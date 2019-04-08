× Flood waters prevent Milltown Coffee from continuing with business

MOLINE, Illinois — Flooding along the Mississippi River has forced a popular coffee shop to close.

Milltown Coffee along River Drive closed on Monday, April 8 because access was cut off by flood waters.

The shop owner said they planned to be closed Tuesday as well, but planned to reopen Wednesday, April 10.

As of Monday afternoon, the Mississippi River was higher than 20.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service. It was expected to drop throughout the week.

