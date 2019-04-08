Fire breaks out at home in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A fire broke out at a home in East Moline, prompting response from several area fire departments.

Initial reports indicated that the fire started around 5 p.m. Monday, April 8 at a home on 172nd Street, northeast of the FedEx Freight facility.  Billowing smoke could be seen from Route 5.

Several fire departments are on scene, including Moline, East Moline, Barstow-Carbon Cliff and Silvis.  One ambulance was also spotted at the scene.

