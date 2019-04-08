× Enjoy this weather! Midwest to be impacted with heavy rain, wind and snow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

No doubt, the warmest day so far of the year is living up to its name as temperatures are already in the 60s area wide and will easily reach the low to mid 70s come later this afternoon.

Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures drop around the mid 40s.

With a bit of a wind shift out of the north tomorrow temperatures will still be very pleasant, just not as warm as today with the mercury reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy these next couple of days because a strong storm system pulling in from the west will bring more rain for the area followed by a flip-flop in temperatures in the days ahead.

Rain chances return as early as Wednesday morning with the better coverage on track later that day into the evening hours. Not only do we get rain out of this but a chilly wind out of the east that will result in temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.

On Thursday, the area of low pressure associated with this tightly wrapped system will begin to track just to our west. The outcome brings not only more showers and even a few thunderstorms later that day but a warmer and strong southeast wind soaring temperatures around the mid 60s. What’s interesting on the west side of this track is the heavy snow that will fall in portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. This will complicate our flooding matters, likely adding another crest in the weeks ahead.

We’ll dry out Friday as the system departs leaving behind upper 40s for highs on Friday with 50s by the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

