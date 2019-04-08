× Davenport set to vote on expanding bike and pedestrian networks across the city

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Lace up your sneakers and grab your bicycle helmets! Davenport wants to make it easier for you to get around without a car.

On April 10 the Davenport City Council will vote on the Davenport GO multi-modal transportation plan, according to a Facebook post by the city government.

The plan is an attempt by the city to enhance walking and biking options in the city. The City Council commissioned the plan in 2017. Since then they’ve focused on collecting accurate data and community input.

The city used online surveys, public meetings, and focus groups to see where the city could use improvements.

As outlined in the Davenport GO action plan, the city wants to:

Increase the number of people walking and biking for transportation

Improve access to key destinations

Remove barriers for bikers and pedestrians

Create links from neighborhoods to bike trails

Encourage community and individual health

Ensure safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bikers

Capitalize on developmental benefits

If passed, the plan will develop a cohesive network of bike and walking routes over two years.

For more information visit the Davenport GO website.