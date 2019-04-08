Date Night Dining Ep1: The Drake, Burlington Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**WARNING: I don't take TV bites!**

We have a great first episode, we went to the Drake on the Riverfront in Burlington Iowa.

The food was great, the drinks refreshing and the people were even better!

If you have a suggestion for where we should go next you can send an email to news@wqad.com, put Date Night Dining in the subject line and ask for Brody!

Date Night Dining is a show where we go around to locally owned restaurants in Illinois and Iowa.

We sample food and drinks from the menu and get a little history and insight into each place we visit.

The best part is, these are places you could actually go as they will all be within driving distance!