The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano

The Davenport North Soccer team is off to a 5-0 start. The Wildcats only won 3 games last year, but have not allowed a goal yet this season. Dan Pearson the Illowa FCA Area Director talks about their Legacy Dinner which will feature Olympian Jackie Joyner Kersee. The NFL Draft is coming to Rock Island on April 27th. Find out what you need to know about this event. The FCA story of the week features 3-sport standout Coltin Quagliano from Kewanee Wethersfield.

