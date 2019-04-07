× Shower chances later today… Another spring swing later next week

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

First round of scattered showers this morning will lead to another scattered coverage of showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Given the speed of these showers, amounts will average around a quarter of an inch. So, not concern of the rivers and tributaries becoming even more swollen. Despite all that, temperatures will still reach well into the 60s, possibly peaking 70 come later this afternoon.

We’ll quickly bring back the sun to start the new week with highs both Monday well into the 70s before we swing winds out of the north on Tuesday and highs in the 60s.

Afterwards, is when temperatures drop down in the valley of 50s both Wednesday and Thursday with Friday being the coolest with numbers not getting out of the 40s.

During that transition is when we bring back more rain as well as a few thunderstorms especially Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

