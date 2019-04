Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison Keys has a new coach and the results were immediate. She wins the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina beating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets 7-6, 6-3. This is the 4th championship Keys has won in her career.

Ten year old Isaac Rumler competed in the National Drive, Chip and Putt Competition at Augusta National. Isaac finished 10th in the competition, but did get the experience of a lifetime and got to meet former Masters Champion Adam Scott.