Brides-to-be say ‘yes’ to wedding garage sale

Posted 3:43 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, April 7, 2019

Wedding cake topper

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dozens of vendors beckoned brides and bridegrooms to say “I do” to their wedding wares at Sunday’s bridal garage sale at CASI, the Quad Cities Center for Active Seniors. in Davenport.

Hundreds of engaged-to-be married couples, along with their wedding entourage including mothers and future in-laws, walked down aisles of bouquets, wedding decorations, racks of dresses, in search of that unique item to make their wedding day a day to remember.

One young couple, Janae Krow and Connor Schmitt, said they are planning to tie the knot in September and were looking for something different for their gold and forest-green wedding color scheme. They found it in a giant hoop decorated with the word “Cheers” and flowers in fall colors.

“We are gonna hang it up and have people take pictures with it,” Krow said.

“We’re excited!” she added.

The annual event helps raise funds for programming to keep seniors at CASI active with exercise classes, art classes and field trips.

