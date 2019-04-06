Western Big 6 Softball, Baseball, St Ambrose Volleyball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Western Big 6 Softball teams begin conference play. Defending 4A State champion Rock Island opens with a sweep of Quincy. Lady rocks win 11-0 and 13-3.

Rivals Moline and United Township split their double header. Moline takes game one 7-0. United Township comes back winning game two 2-1.

On the Baseball diamonds Moline gets a sweep over United Township. The Maroons win 6-2 and 13-2.

Galesburg and Alleman square off in the opening weekend. Galesburg winning game one 6-4. Alleman wins game two 5-nothing to get the split.

Rock Island and Quincy had their game moved due to poor field conditions in Quincy. Rock Island would sweep the Blue Devils 9-1 and 12-0.

St. Ambrose Men's Volleyball was the top seed in the CCAC Tournament. SAU facing St. Xavier in the chcampionship game. The cougars would sweep the fighting Bees 3-0 to claim the conference championship.