× Man suits up to commit identity theft at Sterling bank

STERLING, Illinois- Recently, a man got all dressed up for his visit to the bank. However, he wasn’t who he claimed to be.

The Sterling Police Department is looking into a case of financial identity theft at Sauk Valley Bank, according to a press release.

On March 30 an unknown man in a suit and a baseball cap walked into the bank. He pretended to be someone in order to withdraw cash from an account, police say.

It’s unknown if he was successful in getting any money.

The police are looking for more information for their investigation. Anyone who can help can call the Sterling police at (815) 632-6640 or Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.