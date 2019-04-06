× Major spring warmth through early next week! Rain on track for Sunday

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The highlight this weekend will be the year’s warmest so far with highs around 70 degrees. A healthy breeze out of the south will carry some high cloudiness from time to time today before those same clouds thicken and lower tonight into Sunday.

This will lead to showers in the morning with a scattered coverage of showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Given the speed of these showers, amounts will average around a quarter of an inch. So, not concern of the rivers and tributaries becoming even more swollen.

We’ll quickly bring back the sun to start the new week with highs both Monday and Tuesday ranging between 65 and 70 degrees.

Afterwards, is when temperatures drop down in the valley of 50s to even 40s for highs with a good soaking rain event on track for later Wednesday into Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

