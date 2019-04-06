× Fundraiser will help flood relief in poorest parts of United States

Flooding in the Midwest has impacted some of the poorest populations in the United States. A group of Quad Cities organizations are coming together to help those in need.

A fundraiser April 7 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities will benefit the Standing Rock and Pine Ridge reservations fight rising water levels. According to the non-profit Re Member, Pine Ridge is the poorest county in the United States.

There have been several families displaced due to flood waters. A water main break in Pine Ridge left 8,000 residents without drinking water, according to the Sage Sisters. In Standing Rock water continues to cover roads, making it difficult for people to make trips to other towns.

The Sage Sisters is coming together with Pastor Rich D. Hendricks of the MCCQC, Loxi Hopkins with One Human Family, and Maria Bribriesco of QC Interfaith to raise money for those in need.

The fundraiser will have an open mic night. If you want to donate your talent contact Jo Ironshield or Regina Tsosie on Facebook.