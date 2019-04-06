× April 6 marks the start of spring trout season

The first Saturday of April marks the start of spring trout season in Illinois. 58 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state were filled with over 80,000 trout for fishers to go catch, according the the Department of Natural Resource.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources restocks various lakes and streams with trout every spring and fall. Fishermen aren’t allowed to catch fish at stocking sites before the legal opening. On April 6, fishermen will have full access to the trout.

To legally catch rainbow or brown trout from one of the newly stocked sites, licensed sport fishers need a inland trout stamp. Anyone under 16, blind or disabled, or Illinois residents on leave from the Armed forces does not need the stamp.

Fishing licenses are available at sporting goods stores, online, and through other vendors. The money raised selling licenses helps fund continued restocking.

There is an enforced daily limit of five trout-per-angler.

Prospect Park in Moline is only one of many newly stocked sites. Click here for a full list of fishing spots.