Warmest weekend on track… So are the showers developing for Sunday

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Noticing some break in the cloudiness to our west which will will signal some sun later this afternoon for the area. This will allow our temperatures to push toward the 60 degree mark for daytime highs. Overnight, temperatures dip around the mid 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The highlight this weekend will be the year’s warmest so far with highs around 70 degrees. A healthy breeze out of the south will carry some high cloudiness from time to time on Saturday before those same clouds thicken and lower that night into Sunday.

This will lead to shower and thunderstorm chances on Sunday with the best coverage still on track by Sunday afternoon and evening. Given the speed of these showers, amounts will average around a quarter of an inch. So, not concern of the rivers and tributaries becoming even more swollen.

We’ll bring back some sun to start the new week with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the 60s.

Afterwards, is when temperatures drop down in the valley of 50s to even 40s for highs with a good soaking rain event on track for later Wednesday into Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

