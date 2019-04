DAVENPORT, Iowa — Both eaglets in the Arconic Eagle nest have hatched.

The first egg hatched on Wednesday, April 3 and the second hatched on Friday, April 5, according to Arconic’s blog.

The two eggs were in the nest by Wednesday, February 27. The first came just a few days earlier, on Sunday, February 24.

The eagles, known as Liberty and Justice, joined the Arconic Davenport community in 2009. Since then they have raised 14 eaglets.