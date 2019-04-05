Traffic backed up on Centennial Bridge

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Iowa-bound traffic is backed up on the Centennial Bridge.

Emergency vehicles arrived on scene around 3:55 p.m., Friday, April 5.

On the Iowa Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras, you can see three vehicles off to the side of the road.

Traffic was down to one for both Illinois and Iowa-bound drivers for a short time. As of 4:05 p.m., Illinois-bound traffic was moving smoothly.

