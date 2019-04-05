× String of motorcycle thefts in Bettendorf leaves police asking for help

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police are looking for the thief behind a string of stolen motorcycles spanning 10 days, two of which were at the same apartment complex.

The first theft happened on Feb. 16 involving a silver 2015 Yamaha taken from Chateau Knoll Apartments, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Next, a red 1992 Harley Davidson 883 was stolen from the 900 block of State Street on Feb. 21.

Most recently, police say a blue 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was taken again from Chateau Knoll on Feb. 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call (309)762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips to be eligible for a cash reward.