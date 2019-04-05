× Shots fired in Davenport neighborhood damages two homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for the people behind the gun that damaged two homes early in the morning on April 5.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 200 block of Kirkwood Avenue at 5:49 a.m. according to a statement by the Davenport Police Department Media Group. When they investigated the scene, they found several shell casings in the street.

Two houses were struck by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.