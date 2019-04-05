Sen. Bernie Sanders looks to spark revolution in Iowa for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made his first stop in Davenport since announcing his campaign back in February. The presidential hopeful was looking to continue his political revolution from the 2016 campaign trail.

"What this campaign is about, with your help, is transforming the United States of American so that we have an economy and a government that works for all of us and not just the one percent," Sen. Sanders told more than 1,000 people gathered at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.

Sanders credited Iowa for helping his 2016 campaign get off the ground. This time around, Sanders is second in an early poll from the Des Moines Register, asking people who they want for a Democratic nominee. He's captured 25 percent of those respondents, just behind Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Some people at Friday night's rally were unsure of who they'd pick.

"I haven't made a decision yet about who I'm going to support in 2020 but the answers to the questions we have will definitely inform that decision," says Sarah Pearson, who traveled all the way from Milwaukee for the rally.

Sanders trying to appeal to voters by talking about a push for clean energy, criminal justice reform and healthcare and education access for all.

Sanders is due in Muscatine and Burlington tomorrow.