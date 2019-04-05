× Second Iowa State prison staff member injured in just 1 week

IOWA- For the second time in seven days, a worker has been injured at the Iowa state prison.

According to a press release, early in the day on April 5, a corrections department staff member became extremely ill after coming into contact with an unknown substance that may have come from an eye drops bottle.

The worker was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Staff at the prison quarantined the substance, and it’s now being analyzed at the state crime lab.

Last Friday, March 26, an inmate assaulted two staff members at the prison’s psychology offices.

That inmate was pepper sprayed, but the workers were not badly hurt in the incident.