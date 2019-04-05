Second Iowa State prison staff member injured in just 1 week

Posted 9:43 pm, April 5, 2019, by and

IOWA- For the second time in seven days, a worker has been injured at the Iowa state prison.

According to a press release, early in the day on April 5, a corrections department staff member became extremely ill after coming into contact with an unknown substance that may have come from an eye drops bottle.

The worker was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Staff at the prison quarantined the substance, and it’s now being analyzed at the state crime lab.

Last Friday, March 26, an inmate assaulted two staff members at the prison’s psychology offices.

That inmate was pepper sprayed, but the workers were not badly hurt in the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.