New type of hair salon opens up in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A new type of salon just opened up in the Quad Cities.

It’s a blow dry bar called “Blo Bettendorf” which specializes in hair washing and blow dries. The business focuses on a no cuts, no color concept.

“We’ll curl and tame that mane so you can focus on the good stuff!” reads the business website.

Blo Bettendorf is run by a husband and wife duo. It’s located on 53rd Avenue, down the road from the movie theater.