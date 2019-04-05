NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: New Uses For Old Maps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earth Day is coming up on Monday, April 22nd and as you can tell I am on an "upcyling" kick for Nailed It Or Failed It.

Last week, we found a new use for broken crayons. This week, we're finding a new use for old maps!

First, we used a map to cover an old tin can and an old wine bottle during Good Morning Quad Cites. Click the video above to see how we accomplished these very easy crafts!

I love these crafts because you barely need any supplies - except some scissors, tape, Mod Podge, and of course - a map! Next, during News 8 at 11am, we used a map to jazz up a candle and make a beautiful paper rose. Click the video below to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT:

It was also time for Ketz's Concoction again, and Jon had a very simple recipe for us to enjoy. He made something called 'Butterscotch Bawls.' According to Drinks Mixer, the concoction involves just three ingredients. See them, plus how to make it below:

Put ice in cup then add schnapps and then add Bawls.

