Missing Warren County man found dead

Posted 5:07 pm, April 5, 2019, by

WARREN COUNTY- A man missing since March 23 has been found dead.

Friday, April 5, around 9:22 a.m Warren County Corner, Al McGuire, and police arrived at Little Swan Lake, Avon where the remains of Marty Thurman, 70, of Little Swan Lake, Avon, IL were found.

According to police, Thurman went missing on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Mr. Thurman was pronounced dead at 11:20 am on Friday, April 5, by Warren County Coroner Al McGuire.

An autopsy is pending, Police are still investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.