× Missing Warren County man found dead

WARREN COUNTY- A man missing since March 23 has been found dead.

Friday, April 5, around 9:22 a.m Warren County Corner, Al McGuire, and police arrived at Little Swan Lake, Avon where the remains of Marty Thurman, 70, of Little Swan Lake, Avon, IL were found.

According to police, Thurman went missing on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Mr. Thurman was pronounced dead at 11:20 am on Friday, April 5, by Warren County Coroner Al McGuire.

An autopsy is pending, Police are still investigating.