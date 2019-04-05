× Mediacom moving optic cables for I-74 project, predicts service interruptions

Mediacom Communications says they will move their fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction project.

According to their release services will be temporarily unavailable during pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, April 9.

The work is expected to begin at 12:01 a.m on Tuesday. The fiber re-location work should last until 6:00 a.m the same day.

“Progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction require the removal of conduits which Mediacom uses as a route to carry portions of its fiber-optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline.”

