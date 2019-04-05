Mediacom moving optic cables for I-74 project, predicts service interruptions
Mediacom Communications says they will move their fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction project.
According to their release services will be temporarily unavailable during pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, April 9.
The work is expected to begin at 12:01 a.m on Tuesday. The fiber re-location work should last until 6:00 a.m the same day.
“Progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction require the removal of conduits which Mediacom uses as a route to carry portions of its fiber-optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline.”
Check below to see if you’ll be affected:
|
ILLINOIS customer areas
|
IOWA customer areas
|Carroll County
|Cedar County
|Savanna
|Durant
|Thomson
|Clinton County
|Henry County
|Camanche
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|Colona
|Clinton
|Green Rock
|DeWitt
|Orion
|Goose Lake
|Rock Island County
|Low Moor
|Andalusia
|Jackson County
|Carbon Cliff
|Maquoketa
|Coal Valley
|Miles
|East Moline
|Preston
|Hampton
|Sabula
|…Milan
|Scott County
|Moline
|Bettendorf
|Oak Grove
|Blue Grass
|Rock Island
|Buffalo
|Silvis
|Davenport
|Taylor Ridge
|Eldridge
|Whiteside County
|Le Claire
|Albany
|Long Grove
|Erie
|McCausland
|Fulton
|Mount Joy
|Lyndon
|Panorama Park
|Morrison
|Park View
|Prophetstown
|Pleasant Valley
|Princeton
|Riverdale
|Walcott