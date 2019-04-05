Mediacom moving optic cables for I-74 project, predicts service interruptions

Posted 3:29 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:32PM, April 5, 2019

Mediacom Communications says they will move their fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction project.

According to their release services will be temporarily unavailable during pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, April 9.

The work is expected to begin at 12:01 a.m on Tuesday. The fiber re-location work should last until 6:00 a.m the same day.

“Progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction require the removal of conduits which Mediacom uses as a route to carry portions of its fiber-optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline.”

Check below to see if you’ll be affected:

ILLINOIS customer areas

IOWA customer areas
Carroll County Cedar County
  Savanna    Durant
  Thomson Clinton County
Henry County    Camanche
   Cleveland    Charlotte
   Colona    Clinton
   Green Rock    DeWitt
   Orion    Goose Lake
Rock Island County    Low Moor
   Andalusia Jackson County
   Carbon Cliff    Maquoketa
   Coal Valley    Miles
   East Moline    Preston
   Hampton    Sabula
…Milan Scott County
   Moline    Bettendorf
   Oak Grove    Blue Grass
   Rock Island    Buffalo
   Silvis    Davenport
   Taylor Ridge    Eldridge
Whiteside County    Le Claire
   Albany    Long Grove
   Erie    McCausland
   Fulton    Mount Joy
   Lyndon    Panorama Park
   Morrison    Park View
   Prophetstown    Pleasant Valley
   Princeton
   Riverdale
   Walcott

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.