× Flooding forces roads to close in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND- Rock Island has announced a road closure until further notice due to flooding.

Rock Island says that beginning Friday, April 5, 5th Avenue just west of 40th Street will be closed for water on the pavement.

“This is caused by flood water backing up in the storm sewer system and surfacing at the low point in the intersection.”

Traffic will be detoured one block south to 6th Avenue.