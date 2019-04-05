Flood relief convoy rides through QC on the way to Nebraska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A band of vehicles hauling hay across the country traveled through the Quad Cities area on its way to help flood relief efforts in Nebraska.

A group known as the "Ohio Relief Haulers" set off Friday morning, April 5 to bring supplies to farmers impacted by recent flooding, according to a report by News 5 Cleveland. About 100 people left from Streetsboro, Ohio with 132 square bales of hay, livestock feed, and other basic necessities.

According to a report by NPR, flooding throughout the month of March caused by heavy rainfall and snowmelt left Nebraska with more than $1 billion in damages.

The "Nebraska Relief Trip" was expected to take 16 hours of drive time, passing through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. The crew passed through Davenport, Iowa around 1:20 p.m. on Interstate 80.

